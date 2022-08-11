L-G Saxena reshuffles ACB top brass
New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered a reshuffle in the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) presently seized of probes in sensitive cases, including one related to graft against Delhi government officials and Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, officials said on Wednesday.
Madhur Verma, IPS 2005 batch, will head the ACB replacing SK Gautam, Special Commissioner of Police, said a transfer order issued by the Home department of the Delhi government on Tuesday.
It said that the LG ordered the transfers of the IPS officers posted with Delhi Police with immediate effect.
Verma was serving as Additional Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) before his new posting.
Gautam, a 1989 batch IPS officer, will report to the headquarters of Delhi Police for his new posting, the order said.
B Shankar Jaiswal, posted outside Delhi, will take charge as Joint Commissioner of Police (Tech and Project Implementation Division) of Delhi Police on his arrival.
The ACB has approached LG office seeking removal of Khan claiming his alleged "bullying and aggressive nature" was hampering the probe into a case of corruption registered against him in 2020, sources said.
