L-G launches new LMIS portal of DDA

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena launched a web-based portal viz. Land Management Information System (LMIS) aimed at digital maintenance of land records and effective as well as efficient management and protection of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land on Monday.



The portal will allow easy access to various functional verticals of the Land Management Department of DDA on a single platform through 11 modules such as land inventory, encroachment detection and demolition module, damage payee module etc.

Saxena emphasised upon the need of complete digitization of land records and instructed the DDA to ensure zero human interface and intervention in this regard at the earliest.

As a citizen centric approach, the LMIS will ensure online self-registration & assessment of damage charges by occupants and online damage collection. The software will also be helpful in the effective disposal of various Land Management Department tasks such as maintenance of Land Inventory of all lands under DDA, management of court cases, new land acquisition records, related land documents, file data Loading (Record room management) and GIS module etc.

The LMIS software will standardise all the processes involved in the functioning of the Land Management Department and make the entire system digitised leading to more efficiency.