L-G House seeks status report on cases of touts duping tourists

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) House has now sought the status report of cases, where touts have been found being involved in illegal activities under the guise of being tour guides, from the Delhi Police and has also written a letter in this regard to the Special CPs (Law & Order) of the law enforcement agency in the Capital. Interestingly, the L-G had sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police just last year in such cases of touting.



Officials with knowledge of the letter told Millennium Post that it was sent on February 12 to RS Krishnia (Special CP South) and Satish Golcha (Special CP North), asking them to furnish the required details within a month for the perusal of Lt Governor Anil Baijal. "This is with the reference to Special Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) letters on January 2 and January 29, respectively on the subject regarding illegal activities of touts in the garb of tourist guides. The reports have been pursued by L-G and it has been desired that the outcome of the case registered so far be intimated as per a format," the L-G's letter said.

The format prescribed by the L-G House has divided the proforma into seven columns starting from the serial number, FIR number and police stations, cases pending investigation, under trial cases, the status of accused and remarks.

Sources in the know told this newspaper that in January this year, Special CP Satish Golcha had written to a joint secretary-level official in the L-G House, regarding their action against illegal activities of touts. "A fresh report has been obtained from Central Range and it is informed that during the year 2019, 25 cases in Central district (Paharganj police station) and eight cases in North district (Kotwali, Sadar Bazar and Kashmere Gate police stations) have been registered under the Delhi Prevention of Touting and Malpractices Against Tourists Act, 2010," the letter read.

The letter also added read: "Moreover, all the district DCPs of North Zone have been further directed to take strict legal action against such activities of touts." On January 29, Special CP RS Krishnia had also written to the L-G House in which he said: "It is to state that from January 1, 2019, to August 31, 2019, five persons were arrested under section 4 DPT and MAT act, 2010 in the two FIRs registered at Connaught Place police station and one FIR registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin."