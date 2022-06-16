L-G directs NDMC to restore Gole Market

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspected the closed Gole market area on Thursday, and directed the officials to begin the restoration work on the heritage building and revamp its surrounding areas, officials said.



According to a statement, the L-G was briefed by the engineers about the structural damage over the time on the building which was declared dangerous and gradually shut down about a decade ago.

After listening to them, Saxena directed them to undertake repair and reconstruction work on the heritage marketplace, the statement from the L-G office said. "Pointing once again at the general derelict, encroachments and lack of maintenance in the surrounding areas, the officials have been instructed to address these issues in a manner that they are in alignment with the main Gole Market structure," it said. Saxena also enquired about the subways to be built to connect the main structure to the surrounding areas for better traffic management.

He also instructed the NDMC chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhalla to take the

owners of private property and shops around the Gole Market on-board in the renovation exercise.