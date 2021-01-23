Kidney transplantation racket busted in Noida

Noida: Noida Police on Friday claimed to have busted an illegal kidney transplantation racket involving foreigners and Indian citizens with the arrest of two persons, including a Bangladeshi citizen. The Bangladeshi national was allegedly being forced to donate his kidney and an Indian person had facilitated his travel and stay in the country, the police said.

An FIR was lodged against five persons at the Phase 3 police station following a complaint by the Gautam Buddh Nagar district health department, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

Some people were brought in from Bangladesh in exchange for financial benefits but were involved in kidney transplants. Two people have been arrested in connection with the racket, Chander said.

We are investigating in detail how these foreigners were brought into the country and who else is involved in this racket. We are also verifying in detail the documents provided by these people, the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Bangladeshi citizen Ahmed Sharif and Bazulhaq, a native of Siwan district in Bihar and currently living in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, police said.

The others booked in the case included a man who was supposed to be getting the kidney harvested illegally from Sharif, a Bangladeshi travel agent Abdul Mannan, and one more person, they said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 471 (all related to forgery of documents) besides the Foreigners Act, 1984, and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, police added.