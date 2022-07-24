Khalid Saifi's wife alleges her husband not getting proper medical treatment
New Delhi: The wife of Khalid Saifi, currently lodged in Mandoli Jail here, on Saturday alleged that her husband is not in good health and demanded immediate medical assistance to him.
The woman posted two videos on the official Twitter handle of Saifi, the founder of the United Against Hate, accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured
In the videos, the woman is seen crying and saying that she received a call from Saifi who said his health is
not good.
His blood sugar level is 400. He is also having blood pressure issues and fever, she said, alleging that her husband is not getting proper medical treatment in the jail.
However, the jail officials said that Saifi's health condition is alright.
"Saifi's medical condition is alright. A jail doctor has seen him today for the complaint of mild fever. Proper medication has been given. Further treatment will be given as required," a senior police official said.
The activist was charged under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with the sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and the Indian Penal Code.
