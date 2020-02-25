Kejriwal urges people to refrain from indulging in violence
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged everyone to refrain from indulging in violence, saying all issues can be dealt with through dialogue.
Kejriwal, while addressing media, said he will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah shortly to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital.
"There have been complaints that number of policemen are not enough and police is not able to take action without orders from above. I will discuss it with the Home minister," he told reporters.
The chief minister also asked all hospital authorities to give best possible treatment to victims and asked them to stay on vigil.
"Fire department has also been asked to coordinate with police and reach the affected areas on time," he said.
He said there is a need to seal borders to prevent outsiders from coming and indulging in violence.
"I have asked district magistrate to conduct peace meetings where people from all religions participate. I have asked MLAs also to participate in them," Kejriwal said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Have asked Centre to drop contentious clauses from NPR...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Delhi violence Live Updates: Toll climbs to nine, police and...25 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Display of 'best before date' on non-packaged sweets must...25 Feb 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Railways earned Rs 9000 Cr from ticket cancellation charges,...25 Feb 2020 11:37 AM GMT
Developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust,...25 Feb 2020 11:32 AM GMT