Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for COVID-19, an official said on Tuesday.
The official said the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus Tuesday morning.
Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.
The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.
