Kejriwal sets deadline for BJP to declare CM candidate, debate him
New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1pm Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him.
He said if the BJP doesn't do so by then, he will meet the press to announce his next course of action.
"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters on Tuesday after the AAP launched its manifesto for the February 8 polls.
