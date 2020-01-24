Kejriwal holds massive roadshows in west Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning held roadshows in West Delhi's three Assembly constituencies -- Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar and Madipur.
Kejriwal, accompanied by the respective MLA candidates of his party, rode an open jeep and urged people to vote for him.
He was followed by hundreds of party workers, who were dancing on the tune of "Lage raho Kejriwal" - - the party's theme song for the 2020 Assembly elections.
Later in the day, the Chief Minister will hold public meetings at other areas in Nangloi and Rohini.
