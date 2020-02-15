Kejriwal calls Cabinet ministers for dinner ahead of swearing in; to discuss devp roadmap
New Delhi: A day ahead of taking oath as the Delhi chief minister for the third time, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has called a dinner meeting of his Cabinet ministers to discuss a roadmap for Delhi's development.
According to party functionaries, Kejriwal will discuss with his ministers initiatives that need to be prioritised and action items for Delhi government in the coming three months.
The meeting will also focus on developing a roadmap to make Delhi a global city, they said.
Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister along with his cabinet at 10 am on Sunday.
The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt closely monitoring agriculture credit given by banks:...15 Feb 2020 9:22 AM GMT
Jeep, man on Pune airport's runway force early takeoff of...15 Feb 2020 9:02 AM GMT
Missing youth found dead with slit throat in Muzaffarnagar15 Feb 2020 8:52 AM GMT
Kejriwal calls Cabinet ministers for dinner ahead of...15 Feb 2020 8:51 AM GMT
Fire at hotel basement in Delhi15 Feb 2020 8:40 AM GMT