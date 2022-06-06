Kalyanpuri: Human remains found stuffed in bag
New Delhi: A bag containing human body parts was found at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Monday. Police personnel from the patrolling team got suspicious due to the stench emanating from the bushes in front of Block 20 in Kalyanpuri on Sunday. When they came nearer the bushes, they spotted the bag, police said.
Crime and forensic teams were called after the bag was found containing severed human body parts, said Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East). A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pandav Nagar police station, she said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT