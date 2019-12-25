Kailash Gahlot inaugurates two sports complexes in Najafgarh

New Delhi: Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated two sports complexes in the national capital's Najafgarh area.These complexes have been developed at Mundhela Kalam and Kair in Najafgarh at a cost of Rs 147 crore.



The inaugural function was attended by a large number of school children and local residents of the Najafgarh area.

The Sports Complex at Kair which measures around 18.20 acres has a new cricket ground with seating stands, synthetic athletic track, tennis and basketball court, swimming pool, jogging track. The indoor sports facilities also include, academies, residential blocks and Delhi's First FIFA certified Football field in a sports complex.

The sports complex at village Mundhela Kalam has 6-lane 400 meter and 8-lane 100 meter synthetic tracks and synthetic football field for which FIFA certification is likely to be issued very soon.

During the inaugural function, Gahlot said that the Delhi government has initiated various schemes for promoting various sports amongst children and youth from the grass-root level and has invested generously in sports infrastructure to provide international standard sporting facilities. These two sports complexes will go a long way in encouraging and nurturing local talent, especially youth from rural areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region.