Juvie killed over smoking, 17-year-old accused held

New Delhi: The body of a 17-year-old boy was found stuffed into a bag in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Friday morning, police said.



The boy had been missing from Rohini area since Thursday night, they said. A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing him for smoking outside his house in Rohini, police said.

Police were informed regarding the body at 7 am on Friday.

Upon reaching the spot near Peer Baba Majaar, Main Road, opposite Y-Block Mangolpuri, police found that the unidentified body with throat-slit injuries was stuffed into a purple colour travel bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

All neighbouring police stations and districts were informed for checking the missing person's records, police said.

During inquiry, the deceased was identified as a 17-year-old resident of Rohini Sector-1, they said.

Based on the missing report, a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) was registered at South Rohini police station on Friday.

According to police, the accused objected to the victim smoking outside his house in Rohini's sector 2 on Thursday night. A quarrel between the two ensued and in a fit of rage, the accused slit the throat of the victim, who too was aged 17 years.

