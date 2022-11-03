Judge grants time to decide Jain's bail plea

New Delhi: A principal district and sessions judge has granted more time to a sessions court here for deciding the bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.



The judge directed that the pending arguments be concluded by November 11.

The judge also noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took adjournment in the case because of non-availability of Additional Solicitor General S V Raju.

The matter was posted for further hearing on November 7.

Earlier, the judge had transferred the matter to the court of Special Judge Vikas Dhull and the time frame fixed for deciding the bail plea was about to end.

Jain, arrested by the ED for corruption charges under the Prevention of

Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is currently in judicial custody.

The ED had arrested Jain and two others in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.