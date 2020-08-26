Journalists assaulted: PCI calls for report from Delhi Police, Chief Secy

new delhi: The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday called for a report from Delhi Police and the chief secretary in connection with the alleged assault of three journalists of a news magazine by a mob in northeast Delhi.



The police on August 12 said it has received a complaint from a news magazine that three of its journalists, including a woman, were assaulted by a mob in northeast Delhi, where they had gone to report on the riots that had taken place in February.

The Caravan magazine alleged that the mob assaulted Shahid Tantray, Prabhjit Singh and the woman journalist, and threatened to kill them and also used communal slurs.

In a statement, The Caravan magazine claimed that the incident began when the journalists were taking photographs of saffron flags that had been put up in the area, but some men approached them and asked them to stop.

The PCI said it has taken a suo motu cognisance of the alleged attack on the three journalists, who were reportedly beaten and threatened in northeast Delhi on August 11 while they were covering a news.

"A report has been called from the chief secretary, Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi," the PCI said.