JNUTA and admin hit out at each other as EC okays Registrar

new delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Executive Council on Friday approved a Registrar, who was chosen by Vice Chancellor



M Jagadesh Mamidala.

"The EC approved an action taken by the Vice Chancellor to appoint Prof Anirban Chakraborty, Professor and former Dean of School of Computational and Integrative Sciences, JNU, in the forenoon of March 17, to take care of the duties of the office of the Registrar," a statement by the rector stated.

The announcement has come a day after JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) called out the administration for taking the decision as the current V-C does not have the power to appoint anyone as his tenure has ended.

"Prof Jagadesh Kumar does not have the powers that he claims to have regarding decision-making on policy matters concerning the University. JNU is a Centrally funded university and no matter what the Caretaker Vice Chancellor may claim, the University Statutes explicitly do not allow for a second term for any Vice Chancellor. The only leeway provided is his continuance as an interim V-C till the new incumbent is appointed. Therefore, like it or not, he is by law, a Caretaker Vice Chancellor with restricted powers serving an interim period till the new appointee takes charge," it had said.

JNUTA also added that the EC agenda was changed twice in response to letters written by JNUTA and press reports and it was only Thursday evening "that the matter of the registrar was brought up as part of the additional agenda. So, the university must explain their misdeed and miss appropriation".

However, the admin has said that the appointment was in accordance with the Statute 8(2) of JNU which states that "When the office of the Registrar is vacant or when the Registrar is, by reason of illness or absence for any other cause, unable to perform the-duties of his office, the duties of the office shall be performed by such person as the Vice-Chancellor may appoint for the purpose."