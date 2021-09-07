JNU to hold its convocation by end of Sept

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University will host its convocation by the end of this month, vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said Monday.



In a Facebook live session, Kumar and other university officials answered students' queries ranging from scholarships to hostel allotment, to resumption of physical classes and hostel repair.

Regarding resumption of physical classes, Kumar said, "Many people might say that schools have started physical classes but there is a difference between schools and universities."

"Our university has students from across the country and many of them might be living in areas where COVID-19 is still prevalent. In schools, students are from nearby local areas and are mostly from the same cluster. It is not advisable that we let a large number of people inside the campus and risk spreading the infection," he said.

He also announced that the university will be holding its convocation by the end of September and a notification will be issued soon.

The university had issued guidelines Saturday for a phased reopening of the campus. The campus is reopening for final year PhD research scholars who have to submit their thesis by the end of this year.

Officials also answered questions about the reopening of campus for other students.

Professor RP Singh, the Rector 3 of the university and a member of the Covid monitoring committee, said, "In the next meeting of the committee, we will be discussing opening up of the campus for terminal year students of Masters courses who have to complete their studies, especially those who need to access labs for practicals or who have to submit their dissertations."

The senior professor also said the Executive Council of the university, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, has taken a decision to waive off hostel charges.

For students who have already paid the charges, the adjustments will be made when they avail the hostel facilities in subsequent semesters.

The officials also said that the registrations for the monsoon semester will commence from September 20 and end on October 3, while the classes will begin from October 4.