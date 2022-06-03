JNU student accuses seniors of harassment, probe initiated

New Delhi: A first-year undergraduate student has written to the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration, accusing two senior students of harassment and inflicting "exceptional psychological duress".



The JNU administration on Thursday confirmed that it has received a complaint of alleged ragging and said an investigation has been initiated.

In a letter to JNU's Chief Proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra on May 27, the student urged authorities to take necessary action against the students.

The student alleged that one of the student is her former roommate who used to force her to do "chores like washing her clothes, utensils, etc".

"This is to bring to your notice that two senior students have been harassing me since I came to campus in February," she wrote in the letter.

"For the last three months I have been under exceptional psychological duress. Because of this, I have been depressed for the last three months and my life on campus has become increasingly intolerable due to the acts of these people," she added.

She also accused the duo of using derogatory words and defaming her.

"I come from a Christian household, and when this started spreading in the campus, I became horrified and hid in a recluse," she added.

She demanded justice and said she is willing to follow this case till the end.

"I hope you understand the severity of the situation and what kind of problems I am facing. I urgently request you take necessary action against the student for her harmful behaviour. I will be highly obliged for your cooperation," she said.

The anti-ragging cell of JNU had also issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the matter is under investigation and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

"A complaint of alleged ragging by one of the students has been received at the Chief Proctor office on 30th May 2022 and the same has been communicated to this office on 31st May 2022. The matter is under investigation and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty," the notification read.