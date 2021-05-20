JNU looks to alumni for help with Covid centre; DU students ask to cancel exams

New Delhi: As the pandemic continues to rage on in Capital, varsities here have been pressured by students and staff to set up Covid care facilities inside the campuses. And now, as the Jawaharlal Nehru University sought funds from its alumni for a Covid health centre, students at DU are raging for exams to be cancelled in light of the pandemic-induced trauma.



Noting that the university and its residents have been adversely affected by the pandemic, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the alumni should be a part of JNU's endeavours to provide safety and security to all stakeholders, particularly the students.

"Your contribution to JNU in any form, one day's salary or larger amounts, will make a difference in helping us fight this pandemic. Alumni are also welcome to donate oxygen concentrators," he said.

But as JNU prepared to set up Covid care facilities in campus after repeated demands from the student body, students and teachers at the Delhi University are calling for exams to be cancelled. The university has lost scores of teachers and scholars to the virus in the second wave.

"With the kind of damage which families have suffered, we feel that the university should review the decision regarding examinations for the terminal semester/year students. The alternate mode adopted for the continuing students may be extended to the terminal semester students as well," the DUTA said.

In addition, students at the varsity have also written to the administration given the impact of the virus on their lives. Some have lost people, others are either infected or recovering, they say.

"The pandemic has affected the student community socio-economically and personally, losing near and dear ones to a highly disturbed mental health, the pandemic have taken everything out of our hands and ambiguity and hopelessness is all that remains. Any additional pressure on the student-teacher community, with the already hanging uncertainty and distress caused by the pandemic will be considered inconsiderate and inhumane from the university," Lady Sri Ram student and member of SFI Unnimaya wrote in an email to the administration.

Department of Social Work, DU has announced that they will conduct final semester exams from June 2 and have also released the datesheet. "We reject this examination notice and your notice-culture as well. All examinations should be cancelled with immediate effect, giving priority to the health of the students," AISA said in a statement.

In fact, the DUTA has also said that the varsity had lost as many as 35 teachers in a month and that each college had lost at least three people between students and teachers, according to DUTA vice president Dr Alok Ranjan Pandey