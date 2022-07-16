JNU lab attendant, 52, arrested for molesting 8-yr-old girl on campus
New Delhi: A 52-year-old Jawaharlal Nehru University lab attendant was arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl on the campus when she had gone for her tuition, police said Friday.
They said the accused person's son gives tuition to students.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said the police received a call Monday about the alleged molestation at Paschimabad, JNU.
The caller, who works on the campus, told the police his daughter had gone for tuition when her tutor's father allegedly touched her inappropriately and kissed her.
After returning to home, the child told her father about the incident who called the police, the DCP said.
The accused person was arrested on the same day.
"He is a lab attendant at JNU. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) counseller was informed," he said.
He said the accused has been booked under sections 354 (assaulting or using criminal force on a woman) 354B (disrobing or compelling a woman to be naked) of the Indian Penal Code and the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Lankan court bars Rajapaksa brothers from leaving country15 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT
India seeks 5 cr free Covishield doses from GAVI15 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Zubair gets bail, court says 'voice of dissent is necessary'15 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Such notices issued for years: Birla after Oppn criticises move as...15 July 2022 7:40 PM GMT
5 dead, 9 injured as wall collapses in Delhi's Alipur15 July 2022 7:39 PM GMT