Jamia firing: Wrestler who supplied weapon to juvenile held
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a wrestler for supplying a weapon to the juvenile who had opened fire on anti-CAA student protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, officials said on Monday.
According to police, Ajeet (25) is a resident of Sahajpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and is a wrestler by profession.
"We have arrested the accused from whom the juvenile had procured the weapon. He is a wrestler," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).
