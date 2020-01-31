Jamia firing: Accused to be produced before Juvenile Justice Board on Friday
New Delhi: The man who fired at anti-CAA protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here on Friday, police said.
The Board will hear the matter around 3 pm, a senior police officer said.
On Thursday, protestors and police personnel faced off against each other near the Jamia Millia Islamia University after the man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo Aazadi".
