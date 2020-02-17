Jamia clashes: Delhi court remands Sharjeel Imam to one-day police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to one-day custody of Delhi Police in a case related to violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at New Friend's colony on December 15, the same night Delhi Police purportedly assaulted students inside Jamia Millia Islamia.



However, this case is different from the case he was first arrested in from hi hometown in Bihar. He was earlier arrested on sedition charges in connection with comments he made at Shaheen Bagh, allegedly calling for protesters to "cut-off" the North East from India. This case pertains to December 15, weeks before his comments at Shaheen Bagh.

The police sought to interrogate Imam in custody after another accused in anti-CAA protests case allegedly claimed that he was provoked by his speeches. Following this, Imam was arrested in anti-CAA protests case, his second arrest and produced before a competent court.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Imam to police custody after the police said that another accused in the case disclosed that he was allegedly provoked by Sharjeel's speeches.

Imam was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.

Police had booked Imam, who came into limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh, on January 26 for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and a possible National Register of Citizens.