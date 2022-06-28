Jain's judicial custody extended by 14 days
New Delhi: A court here on Monday extended by two weeks the judicial custody of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.
Special Judge Geetanjli Goel passed the order on a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking extension of Jain's custody after the AAP leader, who is hospitalised, appeared through a video conference.
Earlier during the day, the judge refused to entertain the plea noting that neither Jain nor any lawyer representing him was present before the court during the proceedings.
After being told that Jain was hospitalised, the court directed the ED to ensure Jain's presence before it later in the day through video conference.
The judge heard the arguments on the agency's plea and extended the politician's judicial custody for 14 days.
The ED had arrested Jain, 57, on May 30 in an alleged money laundering case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
He was admitted to a city hospital last week after his oxygen level dipped.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre not releasing dues under 100 days' work scheme, Bangla Awas...27 Jun 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Arrest Nupur Sharma; show that same rule applies for all: TMC27 Jun 2022 7:22 PM GMT
CM transfers benefits worth over Rs 2K cr to 89L farmers27 Jun 2022 7:19 PM GMT
TMC holds rallies across state, demands Suvendu's arrest27 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
CM meets 3 aggrieved TET candidates, assures justice27 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT