Jain's ED custody extended

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday extended by four days the ED custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.



Special Judge Geetanjli Goel extended Jain's custody till June 13 on the Enfo

rcement Directorate's (ED) application that sought his further custody.

The ED had arrested Jain in an alleged money laundering case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).