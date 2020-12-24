Jain visits night shelters

New Delhi: Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday visited the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) night shelter at ISBT in Dandi Park area and Geeta Colony to review the provision of amenities and examine the compliance of Covid related precautions.



The Minister directed officials to enhance the existing facilities as well as ensure the availability of hot water at night shelters.

Jain said that the Delhi government is running more than 400 night shelters at 256 locations, with a total of 7,945 beds. He also said that arrangements for the periodic and thermal screening of all the people living in the night shelters are available, and nearby mohalla clinics have been directed to ensure medical assistance.

The Minister also inaugurated a new porta cabin raen basera at Sarai Kale Khan which can accommodate around 100 people. Two water and fireproof temporary night shelters with a capacity of 60 and 25 beds respectively have also been added.

While interacting with people at the night shelter, Jain directed authorities to arrange hot water and increase the number of toilets

along with the instruction to ensure social distancing and proper living conditions for the inhabitants.

"I have come to inspect the additional amenities at raen basera, we added extra beds as this shelter houses a lot of people. Instructions have been issued to provide evening tea facilities," he said.

"The facilities being provided by DUSIB in the night shelters are quite satisfactory. All covid related precautions are being met. Upon entering, body temperature is monitored, and sanitisers are provided at all locations. No positive cases have been found in raen basera yet. If any person is found symptomatic, mohalla clinics are nearby and the person is sent for testing," he said.