Jain: Upgrade damaged roads of Mangolpuri and Mayapuri industrial area

New Delhi: Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday directed DSIIDC officials to upgrade damaged roads of Mangolpuri Industrial Area and Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I and II. The minister, who chaired a board meeting of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC), gave the industrial clearance for the upgradation of 22 roads in Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I and II, an official statement said. "Chaired a board meeting of DSIIDC today. Instructed the officials to upgrade the damaged roads of Mangolpuri industrial area and Mayapuri industrial area Phase - 1 & Phase- 2. More development work will be carried out in these areas to boost and support the industrial economy," he tweeted. The upgradation of the roads will lead to revival of the transport system and boost the industrial economy, the statement quoted Jain as saying.