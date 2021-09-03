Jain holds meet to discuss MAMC hostel remodelling

New Delhi: Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday convened a meeting to discuss the remodelling of the Maulana Azad Medical College hostel here.

The capacity of the hostel will be enhanced from 438 to 1,000 beds, Jain said in an official statement. Jain said the new hostel building will be equipped with advanced facilities. "A cost and design-efficient hostel building will be made," the minister said in the meeting with PWD officials, according to the statement.

Jain also directed the officials to focus on design while making a cost-efficient structure. The aim is to build a cost-efficient structure that can accommodate more students, he said. "A cost-efficient building should be made, taking design efficiency into account so that more students can be accommodated in the hostel.

"We aim to bring down the cost of building, and at the same time, not compromise with the strength and design of the structure. Officials should look for innovative ways to achieve this aim, Jain said.