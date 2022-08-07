ISIS member involved in funds collection arrested from Delhi

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an active ISIS member from here, an official said on Sunday, claiming the "radicalised" individual was collecting funds for the global terror group.



Mohsin Ahmad, originally hailing from Patna in Bihar, was arrested from his Batla House residence by a search party on Saturday, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

The spokesperson said the NIA conducted a search in the residential premises of the accused and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to ISIS' online and on-ground activities.

The NIA had registered the case suo-moto on June 25.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," the spokesperson said, adding he was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further ISIS' activities.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the NIA said.

On July 31, the anti-terror agency had carried out searches at 13 premises of suspected persons across six states -- Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Arariya in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded in Maharashtra and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.



