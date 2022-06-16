Inter-state syndicate of cyber frauds busted

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently busted an inter-state syndicate of cyber frauds for duping people on the pretext of redemption of credit card reward points and other services by creating fake websites and toll-free numbers. The north district cyber police arrested four members of the syndicate.



DCP, North district, Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A complaint on MHA Cyber Crime Portal from complainant Subash, a resident of Kishanganj Delhi, age-24 years, (Who does the private job in Bislery Company) was received in Cyber Police Station North District, wherein he alleged that he received a call from customer care executive of his credit card who stated that service was activated on his credit card and payment for that service is Rs 2,400. The complainant requested a telecaller to stop that service after which the complainant received a link wherein he was directed to fill in his card details. Subsequently, Rs 37,420 was deducted from his the card."

Following this, raids were conducted and one accused namely Ashish (23), a resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh was arrested on June 12 from Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. During further investigation, co-accused Ankit (26), who was operating the racket from Gurgaon, Haryana and handling money, was arrested on the same day.