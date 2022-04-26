Intention to kill: Police say in Shahdara gang-rape ch'sheet

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet before a court here against 21 persons in connection with an incident of abduction, assault and gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar area on January 26 this year. The victim was also paraded by a group of people.



The charge sheet consisting of a total of 762 pages named 12 women, four men, and five minors as accused was filed in a court here.

The case was filed under sections 307/395/365/367/364/376D/354/109/ 323/342/354B/355/506/509/353/325/147/148/149/186/ 120B/201/34 IPC at East Delhi's Vivek Vihar police station in Shahdara district of the capital city.

Police said that Darshan Singh, the owner of the three-wheeler which was used to abduct the victim, has also been named in the final report. The chargesheet also mentions that a total of 48 eyewitnesses have recorded their statements in the case. Further, 26 videos were recovered (12 from social media and 14 from the mobile of the accused) regarding this case, the police mentioned.

Police also said the crime was committed with the intention to take revenge for the death of a minor boy and to kill the victim. According to police, the crime was committed with the intention to take revenge for the death of a person and the intention was allegedly to kill the victim.

During its probe, police collected scientific evidence with the assistance of the cyber team and FSL, and the psychological assessment of some of the accused was also carried out.

The photographs of the accused persons have been taken by FSL experts in order to establish their identity. Assistance from cyber experts has also been taken for the source of viral videos. Psychiatrists have already examined the accused persons. Further, voice sample of the accused persons is also being taken, the charge sheet said.

The victim, 20, was allegedly abducted, gang-raped, and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26 this year.

Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson, a senior police official had said.