Installation of 2.1 lakh streetlights begins in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the beginning of the installation of 2.1 lakh streetlights in Delhi in a Press conference on Monday in the presence of Delhi's PWD minister Satyendar Jain. The scheme will eliminate the dark spots in Delhi and enhance the safety of women.



The Chief Minister said: "The street light installation under the Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana is beginning today. We have worked hard in the last two months to fulfill all the procedural requirements for spearheading the installation process. 2.10 lakh street lights are being installed across Delhi. One major problem that existed was that of dark and dimly lit spots in the city. We have already identified the dark spots where street lights are necessary."

SafetiPin, a reputed NGO working on the safety and security of women, submitted its first report to the Delhi government in 2016, after carrying out a safety audit and identifying 7,438 dark spots across the city. The dark spots in a period of two years were reduced by 4,670 which is 63 per cent.

"The biggest problem we faced in eliminating them is the lack of approval from MCDs in installing poles and streetlights on their streets. This innovative scheme bypasses the role of the MCD and provides a direct solution to people's problems of dark spots," said the CM.

"Every MLA is coordinating with the people of their constituencies and the remaining dark spots will be eliminated soon. We are also asking citizens to submit suggestions for streetlights to their MLAs –just like we did with CCTVs," Kejriwal added.

The Chief Minister said, "We have devised a system wherein the installed street light will obtain power from the household connection of the building owners. The amount levied on the units consumed by street lights will be deducted and paid for by the Delhi government. These street lights are automatic and remotely controlled with a cloud-based sensor. They will automatically turn on when it is dark and will stop when the sun rises in the morning. I am sure that till the end of January, 50,000 to 60,000 street lights will be installed across Delhi. The installation work will be completed within four months."

PWD Minister Satyendra Jain said, "In the commercial areas and main roads, street lights will be installed on poles. Apart from the residential buildings, street lights will be installed in commercial buildings, where poles can't be erected in the congested areas in the city. This is a standard practice in many western countries".