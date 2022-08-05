'Inform steps taken to implement ban on sale of Chinese manjha'
new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city police to inform it about the steps taken to implement the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order banning sale of Chinese synthetic 'manjha' used for kite flying.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds are killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass coated strings.
"What steps Delhi Police has taken to ensure that Chinese 'manjha' is not used. What steps have you taken for implementation of NGT order? Take instructions and inform us," a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.
The Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lao submitted that orders in this regard are passed every year and urged the court to hear the matter to enable him to take instructions from the Delhi Police.
"The counsel appearing for the Delhi Police prays for listing of the matter tomorrow," the bench said.
Central government standing counsel Anil Soni submitted that the NGT has already passed directions in this regard and the problem is not with kites, it is with the Chinese synthetic 'manjha' which has already been banned by the NGT.
