Increase Dwarka WTP production capacity to 70 MGD: Jain

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday directed officials to increase the production capacity of the Dwarka water treatment plant (WTP) from 50 million gallons per day to 70 million gallons per day.



The minister said a lake would be built inside the Dwarka WTP across an area of 10 acres to increase groundwater levels.

Jain also visited the Pappankalan Sewage Treatment Plant and instructed officials to increase the water-holding capacity of an existing lake from 10 MGD to 20 MGD.

Two more lakes with holding capacity of 50 MGD will be constructed adjacent to the existing lake, he said, adding treated water will be used for lake rejuvenation.

While inspecting the supplementary drain near the Rithala STP, Jain said, "The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has constructed a low-cost weir to divert untreated sewage of drain into STP. This will increase the natural treatment of waste water in any running drain and reduce pollutant load flowing into the river. Similar weir systems will be replicated all over Delhi."