In SC today, AAP's plea on MCD polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday the plea of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging the postponement of the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) polls on the ground of delimitation of wards in the national Capital.



A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the plea of the counsel for the Aam Aadmi Party that the unification of three MCDs and the consequential delimitation exercise cannot be a valid ground to defer the civic polls.

Delimitation is not a ground to delay the municipal elections. Please post this writ petition with the pending contempt plea tomorrow before a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar, lawyer

Shadan Farasat, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party, told the bench.