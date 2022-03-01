In digital push, Asthana launches QR-code feedback, digital duty roster, renewed site

New Delhi: Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday launched three digital initiatives, including the department's refurbished, more user-friendly website. Launching Anubhuti, a QR code-based feedback system, the refurbished Delhi Police website and e-Chittha portal,



Asthana said the aim is to add a new dimension in digitising and modernising the Delhi Police. Asthana said it was necessary to optimise the utilisation of technology in order to improve the service delivery system and to ensure the safety and security of the people.

"The maximum utilisation of technology with objective to improve service delivery system and ensuring safety and security of people is essential in present environment," the Delhi Police chief added.

Anubhuti is a feedback management system, that will establish two-way communication with public and improve the police working through the analysis of feedback received. Similarly, the refurbished user friendly and more informative website of Delhi Police will be quite useful for citizens to know about Delhi Police services at one click. Third initiative, e-Chittha is the backbone of duty deployment.

" The implementation of e-Chittha will not only ensure optimal use of manpower resources, but also increase efficiency and transparency in working. Therefore, the staff will get sufficient time for family and their own health and wellbeing and would work with more zeal and enthusiasm", Asthana mentioned.

The Commissioner also said that Delhi Police has further set an example by introducing these digital initiatives and other forces will emulate us in coming days.

Moreover, Anubhuti is a paperless feedback system. The citizens visiting police station have to scan the QR code of the police station and mark the feedback responses. Response data base will be utilized to analyse and take corrective steps for improvement in police public interface. However, the identity of the user will not be

disclosed.

The merging of PCR into districts has resulted in availability of more manpower and patrol vehicles at beat and at the police stations. For the optimal use of resources and manpower, the need of digital duty roster was emphasised.

Further, separation of law and order and investigation at all police stations had also necessitated equal distribution of work to bring about the desired results. E-Chittha has been operative in all 178 territorial police stations from today, the city police confirmed.