In a bid to secure and save Yamuna

New Delhi: Apart from patrolling the streets, Delhi Police's focus has been on securing and saving water routes in the Capital. The Delhi Police are patrolling in the Yamuna with the help of boats to ensure that no anti-social elements enter the city through the short stretch of water between Loni in Ghaziabad, Delhi and no one throws waste in the river.



According to police, during Assembly elections, with the help of boats, they are securing the water border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. "Eight policemen, most of them armed, are patrolling the water body to ensure that no anti-social elements enter the city through water routes and disrupt the election process," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj told Millennium Post that during important occasions they conduct boat patrolling to ensure safety and security of people. Another officer said that due to patrolling they have also been able to prevent people from throwing garbage in the river, which has been strictly controlled by the National Green Tribunal. On Friday, the Station House Officer (SHO) Burari, Raman Kumar Singh along with armed men were patrolling the water route.

"At night, the staff along with night vision binoculars and torches conduct patrolling. We are also ensuring that people who come to party do not dump waste in the river," he said. Last year during the festive season, city police had written a letter to all districts, stating that different meetings should be held at the police station-level, subdivision-level and district-level in the run-up to these festivals. They were asked to make sure that RWAs/Pooja Samitis are aware of the rules framed by MCDs and the DPCC and the efforts of other administrative agencies to save the Yamuna from pollution.

Police officials said that during Chaath festival, they rescued one boy from drowning in the Yamuna.

The Delhi Police data revealed that last year, seven cases of drowning were reported from Yamuna river near Burari. This year, however, no such cases have been reported so far.