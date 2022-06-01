Improve greenery on 'European standard' roads in W Delhi: CM

new delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inspected a model stretch being redeveloped on "European standards" in west Delhi's Pitampura and directed the PWD officials to "improve work" on horticulture segment of the stretch.



Kejriwal, accompanied by deputy CM Manish Sisodia and senior officials of Public Works Department (PWD), expressed his unhappiness towards the horticulture work on the stretch and implied that "it should be improved".

The PWD is developing 16 stretches of arterial roads on pilot basis across the city to create a model for streetscaping and redevelopment of its 500 km roads across the city.

During the inspection of Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, West Enclave in Pitampura, Kejriwal pointed out that greenery on stretch was "not up to the mark" and needed improvement.

"Shrubs planted on the road sides needs to be more dense. More plantations should be there on the central verge," Kejriwal said during the inspection.

He said that he was not very happy with the horticulture work being done on the stretch.

"We are beautifying 500 km PWD roads in Delhi on European standards. For this we are developing 16 stretches on pilot basis across the city. These pilot projects are likely to be completed by September or October. We will then review and finalise a model which will be best suited for redevelopment of roads," Kejriwal told reporters.

PWD officials said that redesigning of roads will eliminate bottlenecks and improve aesthetics of the road

stretch.

A senior PWD official said that the project entails strengthening of road, enhancing its aesthetics and greenery and introducing user facilities like kiosks, benches, decorative lights and water ATMs on the road side.

Dedicated cycle paths and wide footpaths will make the stretches more pedestrian and cycle-friendly.