IMD forecasts cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi
New Delhi: Cloudy weather is predicted in Delhi on Wednesday while a few places may witness light rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Rainfall activity is likely to pick up from Thursday, with the MeT office forecasting moderate rain or thudershowers in the city over the next three days.
According to the IMD, the monsoon trough is likely to continue to shift gradually northwards, leading to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, has recorded 232.8 mm of rainfall so far in July against a normal of 183.3 mm.
It has logged 257.3 mm of precipitation against a normal of 257.4 mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.
The observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.
The weather bureau said the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 34 degrees Celsius for the next six days.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Enough if ED discloses grounds at time of arrest, ECIR not mandatory:...27 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT
All eyes on India ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad27 July 2022 6:04 AM GMT
IMD forecasts cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi27 July 2022 6:03 AM GMT
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to come forward to share cost to train...27 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI arrests former OSD of Lalu Yadav27 July 2022 5:59 AM GMT