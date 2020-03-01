IHBAS to provide post-trauma aid to Delhi riot victims

New Delhi: The Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) has been roped in by the GTB Hospital for post-trauma shock assessment and treatment of the victims of northeast Delhi violence.

The clashes that began last week following protests around the CAA turned violent and claimed over 40 lives so far.

"We have roped in IHBAS for post-trauma shock assessment and treatment of these victims. My friends from IHBAS family have already done a baseline assessment of orthopaedic patients on Saturday. They will also do all that's possible for the remaining patients," Dr Sunil Kumar, Medical Director, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital told IANS on Sunday.

Situated in Dilshad Garden area of east Delhi, the IHBAS is one of the prime institutes in the country for promoting mental health, neuroscience, behavioural and allied sciences through multidisciplinary patient care in partnership with communities.

The IHBAS is also popular for developing future group of professionals and para-professional leaders through formal and semiformal training programmes and expanding scientific knowledge and its application through front-line research.

The violence in northeast Delhi has resulted into the death of 41 people and injuries to over 200 others.

Although life is crawling towards normalcy in the violence hit areas, the clashes have left deep scars on the minds of those who witnessed the violence erupting before their eyes.

This makes the post-trauma shock assessment even more important for the victims.