IGIA to induct 62 e-vehicles in 4 months to cut emission
New Delhi: The Delhi airport will induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emission annually, its operator DIAL said on Monday. The runway, taxiway and apron that are directly involved in the arrival and departure of aircraft are known as the airside area.
The DIAL on Monday launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner. It will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders, the operator said.
