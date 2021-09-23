IGIA: CBI books two former customs officers, 9 others for smuggling gold worth Rs 5.29 crore

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a corruption case against 11 people, including two former customs officers, for allegedly smuggling gold worth over



Rs 5 crore at the international airport here. Naveen Singh, former air customs superintendent, and Vivek Gehlout, the then air customs officer, have been mentioned as accused in the FIR.

The case has been registered by the CBI following a complaint by the customs department regarding smuggling of 17.73 kg of foreign-origin gold, having a market value of Rs 5.29 crore, on the basis of a case of gold smuggling booked by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in 2018 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, according to the FIR.

Giving details of the case, a customs department's order, which was part of the FIR, said that there was a specific intelligence developed by the Delhi zonal unit of the DRI to the effect that a certain group of smugglers would attempt to illegally bring in foreign-origin gold while arriving at the IGI airport from abroad and that they would attempt to smuggle it with the help of two customs officers posted at the airport.

The intelligence also suggested that clearance of the foreign-origin gold being carried by these smugglers would be facilitated at the IGI airport by the two customs officers namely Gehlout and Naveen Singh, it said.

On August 13, 2018, Gehlout, who was posted at the departure side of the IGI airport, New Delhi took the help of Singh, posted at x-ray machine scanning at the arrival hall of the airport for facilitating seven passengers who were illegally bringing in gold, the order alleged.

On execution of the intelligence, the DRI kept surveillance of suspect passengers at IGI airport and upon their interception and examination of their baggage, a total quantity of 17.73 kgs of foreign-origin gold having a market value of Rs 5,29 crore was recovered from them, it said.

During the process of DRI investigation, Gehlout had admitted that he has been arranging meetings of smuggling operators in his flat at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi, the order said.

The conduct of both the said officers involves moral turpitude, unbecoming of government servant by misusing their official position, it said.