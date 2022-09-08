Hot, humid morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a hot and humid morning in the national capital on Thursday as the minimum temperature settled a notch above the season's average at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

The day is expected to be hot with partly cloudy sky and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 78 per cent, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After a huge rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far and a good spell of rain is unlikely over the next five days, the IMD said.

The weather bureau has forecast below normal rainfall in some parts of northwest India in September.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" (107) category around 9 am, data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".