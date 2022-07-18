Home-buyers duped of Rs 15 cr by builder: Cops
Gurugram: More than 75 home-buyers were allegedly duped of Rs 15 crore by a real estate firm on the assurance of providing flats, police here said.
Savyasachi Infrastructure Private Limited, a company based in the Farrukhnagar area here, had taken money from the victims on the assurance that their flats will be ready within a year but even after four years, the construction work is yet to begin, police said on Saturday.
According to police, a residential society by the name of Amaya Greens was to be developed by the company in Sector 3 of Farrukhnagar. The director of the firm, Vijay Rajan, had also appointed sales representatives in the area for sale and promotion.
The complainant, Asish Negi, and 77 others had booked flats in the residential society.
At the time of booking, the builder had told the victims that the map of the society was with the DTP department.
"We have made all the payments but even after four years, the builders has neither given us the possession of the flats nor returned our money. The builder is planning to steal our money under a well-thought out conspiracy. We want strict action against the builder," read the complaint.
