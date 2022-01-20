Hoax bomb call from CRPF HQ

New Delhi: A bomb threat call was reported from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday evening which was later declared a hoax, officials said.



They said a call was received at the police control room at 6:36 PM from the paramilitary force which stated that a "bomb has been planted" in the five-storey building located inside the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex on Lodhi Road in the national capital. Personnel from the Lodhi Colony police station, an ambulance and two fire tenders soon reached the headquarters of the country's largest paramilitary force, they said.

Some senior officers were present at the headquarters when the alert was sounded, officials said.

"A joint bomb detection team of the CRPF, CISF and Delhi Police was constituted and a thorough search was conducted along with the dog squad.

"Nothing was found in the premises of CRPF headquarters building and the surrounding area. The call was then declared a hoax," a senior police officer said. He said CRPF officials informed the police after a person from Gorrekunta in Warangal (Telangana) called on a landline number operational at the paramilitary force's head office informing about

the bomb.