Hindu Rao docs threaten to withdraw from Covid duty

New Delhi: Doctors and frontline healthcare workers at Delhi's Covid-dedicated Hindu Rao Hospital — run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) — have threatened to withdraw their services within 48 hours in protest against non-payment of salaries for almost 4 months.



The warning comes after a months-long symbolic protest, which did not disrupt services. The hospital is the largest COVID hospital under the North MCD.

On Friday, healthcare workers sat on the road outside the hospital chanting "no salary, no work". Though the police stopped them from marching to the Lieutenant Governor's residence, a five-member delegation was later allowed to present a memorandum to Anil Baijal.

"Our protest is indefinite and we have been protesting about this for months. We will withdraw our services if no solution is found," Dr Abhimanyu Sardana, President of the hospital's Resident Doctors' Association, said.

The NDMC Mayor, who visited the protesting healthcare workers, blamed the AAP-led Delhi government. "We have not been able to pay the salaries but we don't have any money. The Delhi government needs to clear its dues to us; the blame lies with the state government. I have come here to listen to the doctors' problems and show that I am concerned about them," Jai Prakash, the Mayor of BJP-led NDMC said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has maintained that the MCD's incompetence under BJP was the root cause for this crisis.

"This political blame game is one reason why the healthcare workers are suffering," a nurse at the hospital said.

The administration at the hospital could not be reached despite repeated attempts.