High ammonia in Yamuna: After DJB plaints, NGT takes cognizance of issue

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to identify 'point sources' of pollution leading to high levels of ammonia in the river in Delhi and submit a report by January 10.



The directions from the two-member green panel came after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) alleged that Haryana has not yet stopped discharging industrial pollutants in the river despite repeated reminders, and urged the CPCB to take immediate remedial measures.

The committee cited a media report that said ammonia levels in the Yamuna at Wazirabad rose to 7 parts per million (ppm) against the permissible limits of 0.8 ppm. It has also been reported that the reason primarily is the industrial effluent/untreated domestic sewage entering river Yamuna through drains number 6 and 8 and through the Rohtak regulator, the panel, comprising former Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra and retired NGT expert member B S Sajwan, said.

The incidence of high ammoniacal nitrogen concentration is sporadic in nature and is generally reported during the winter months of December-February almost every year, the committee said.

Considering the recurring nature of the problem, it is incumbent upon the CPCB and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to put in place a robust surveillance system, particularly during the critical winter months, for monitoring the activities of the industries and the functioning of STPs and also take coercive action against the defaulting units, it said.

The panel asked the CPCB to associate with HSPCB and depute a team to identify point sources of pollution leading to high levels of ammoniacal nitrogen in the Yamuna and submit a report by January 10.

According to United States Environmental Protection Agency, a point source is a single, identifiable source of pollution, such as a pipe or a drain.

The YMC has also taken up the matter with the Chief Secretary of Haryana, requesting him to direct authorities to take immediate action to prevent flow of untreated sewage and industrial effluent from Haryana into river Yamuna.

The DJB had recently said it will consider moving court against the "apathetic" Haryana government as it is yet to stop the discharge of pollutants in the Yamuna which affects drinking water supply in the national capital. The utility said it will soon start work to install ozonation units at the Chandrawal and Wazirabad plants to treat high levels of ammonia.