Heavy traffic snarls in Delhi

New Delhi: Commuters faced heavy traffic jams as Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several points on Monday due to the farmers' agitation.

The farmers have continued to camp at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders amid heavy security deployment for over two months now.

The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the traffic affected areas and suggested alternative routes.

"Traffic will remain affected on Road no. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur due to closing of border," it tweeted.

The suggested diversion points include Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham, NH-9, Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassanpur depot, Ghazipur roundabout towards Anand Vihar, Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi, Kondli Pul towards Ghazipur roundabout.

The suggested diversion point have been open at 10.05 am and from the point of National Highway No 9, National Highway No 24 open from the Upper UPPER side UP Gate towards Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation stated that the entry/exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border stations were closed.