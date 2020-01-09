JNU protests LIVE: Delhi Police takes JNUSU, JNUTA protestors to meet HRD officials
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday took a delegation of JNU teachers and students to meet HRD officials, after they were stopped near Shastri Bhawan during a protest march over the January 5 violence on the university campus.
The officer-bearers of JNUSU and JNUTA are expected to discuss the violence that took place in the university on Sunday, the hostel fee hike and removal of the vice-chancellor with the officials of the Human Resources Development Ministry.
The police had stopped the march near Central Delhi's Shastri Bhawan.
